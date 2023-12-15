Kanye West Promises "Vultures" But Delivers Rant Instead, Social Media Reacts

Kanye West hosted a listening party for his and Ty Dolla Sign's joint album Vultures last night, but it doesn't look like the project will be seeing the light of day anytime soon. At the event, Ye set off on a 10-minute-long rant, taking aim at those he feels have wronged him. He once again attacked Jewish people, as well as Jay-Z, Drake, Adidas, and many more. Eventually, he even turned on those in the room with him, accusing all of them of being fake.

While the project was expected to drop today (December 15), fans have yet to hear it at the time of writing, which doesn't come as too much of a shock. Earlier this week, the album became available to pre-save on Apple Music, however, it was later removed. This led to speculation that the album would once again be delayed, which appears to have been correct.

Kanye West Rants At Vultures Listening Party

It remains unclear when the duo will finally drop Vultures, if ever. While many fans are disappointed that the album didn't drop as expected, most aren't surprised. Ye has a history of delaying his album releases, and the idea of him having a smooth rollout seems too good to be true.

Many are claiming that they figured something like this could happen, while others are wondering where Ty Dolla Sign fits into all of this. It remains to be seen what'll happen from here, but so far, Vultures has seen an expectedly wild rollout.

Social Media Users React To Kanye's Rant

What do you think of Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign not dropping Vultures? Are you disappointed? What about Ye's rant at his Las Vegas listening party? Share your thoughts in the comments section, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out some social media users' reactions to Kanye West's listening party rant down below.

