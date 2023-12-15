Kanye West & Kid Cudi Squash Beef & Reunite At "Vultures" Listening Party

All is well between Ye and Cudder.

It seems like all is well between Kanye West and Kid Cudi after the two reunited at last night’s Vultures listening party. As Ye and Ty Dolla $ign gear up to drop their forthcoming album, which has faced its fair share of ups and downs, it appears that they’ve revamped the tracklist after its initial debut in Miami earlier this week. In Vegas, where listening session #2 took place, a video surfaced of Ye and Cudi embracing each other with excitement The two rappers have decided to put their differences aside and linked for a new collaboration.

As Ye and Ty Dolla $ign played a few new records from their forthcoming album, alongside North West, they stunned fans when they debuted a new song together featuring Cudi. The record, titled “GUN TO MY HEAD,” was performed by Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, shocking fans once Cudi’s vocals kicked in. Although a new tracklist for the project hasn’t surfaced, it seems like Ye and Ty Dolla $ign pulled out all the stops for their forthcoming project.

Kid Cudi & Kanye West Beef Ends

If you recall, the two had a huge falling out in 2022 that spilled into the public eye. Ye threw some shots during his infamous Instagram tirade while Cudi vowed that he would never work with the “dinosaur” again.” Ultimately, the two made it clear that they still appreciate each other after Ye debuted a new collaboration with his Kids See Ghosts collaborator during his chaotic Vultures listening party last night.

Hopefully, Vultures will hit streaming services soon. As of last night, Ye was still trying to clear verses including one from Nicki Minaj on “New Body.” Unfortunately, Nicki wasn’t necessarily willing to do so, hopping on Instagram Live to shut down Kanye’s request. Their long-awaited track might not appear on Vultures but regardless, we’re excited to hear it in its entirety. Check out the snippet of Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s “Gun To My Head” ft. Kid Cudi above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments. Do Kanye and Kid Cudi have another hit on their hands? 

