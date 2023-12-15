Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign Preview "Vultures" Songs With Lil Wayne, Future, Playboi Carti, & More

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have their new album coming out. Although it was supposed to drop at midnight, fans should have known that it wouldn't be so easy. Instead, the two are doing their rave in Las Vegas and are trying to get more people excited about the album. Unfortunately, things got shut down in the original locations. Subsequently, Ye had to go to Lil Durk's spot where we were met with some pretty bad wifi and connectivity issues. Regardless, some new songs were played that should get people hyped.

A few nights ago, we got to see some songs from the likes of Freddie Gibbs, North West, and even Lil Baby. However, on Thursday night, we got to hear some songs featuring others. Below, you can find the previews to some songs that feature the likes of Lil Durk and Future. Meanwhile, there is another song out with Rich The Kid. RTK may seem like a bit of a wildcard as far as features are concerned. However, that is Ye for you. He is always switching things up for the fans.

Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign In Vegas

Throughout the rest of the evening, he revealed a new song with none other than Kid Cudi. It seems like the two have reunited, which is something that has fans more than excited. Moreover, we even have a song with Lil Wayne. Lastly, a song with Quavo and Playboi Carti was also shown off. Ye is bringing out the big guns, and while some fans thought his industry friends would abandon him, it appears that has not been the case. Whether these songs are actually good, remains a different story.

More Previews

