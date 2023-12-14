Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures" Rave, Where To Watch Vegas Stream

Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign are gearing up for the release of their new joint album, Vultures. As they approach the release, they've been previewing the project at some listening events, most recently giving fans a taste of what's to come in Miami. They're scheduled to preview the album in Las Vegas next, and it seems as though fans outside of Vegas will be able to stream it.

A flyer featuring some cryptic hints about the event has been making its way around Twitter recently, and fans have made their own inferences about what it could mean. One account shared their own interpretation of the flyer, suggesting that the event would take place yesterday (December 13). That clearly didn't happen, however, calling some of their other interpretations into question.

Yeezy.com Rumored To Host Vultures Stream

Regardless, fans are now speculating that the event will take place tonight, and be streamed on Yeezy.com. For now, this is unconfirmed, as is mostly everything in the world of Ye. Vultures was expected to drop this Friday (December 15), but that could also be up in the air. A few days ago, a pre-save link for the album appeared on Apple Music, but it has now disappeared, according to NFR Podcast. This latest development has led to rumors that the album will be delayed, which doesn't appear to be out of the question considering the Chicago-born artist's history. Regardless, fans are looking forward to seeing what he and Ty have in store for them.

Aside from the potential upcoming release, Ye also recently launched a new website. The site, Yews.News, features various articles pertaining to politics and current affairs. It even highlights a piece about Doritos launching a new Nacho-flavored spirit with Empirical. Are you hoping that Kanye West comes through with a listening event tonight? Are you looking forward to his new joint album with Ty Dolla Sign, Vultures? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

