- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures" Delayed Again, New Release Date Revealed"Vultures" won't drop until 2024.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicMetro Boomin Teases Future Collab Project Amid Drake FeudFuture and Metro Boomin are locked in. By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West & Ty Dolla Sign's "Vultures" Rave, Where To Watch Vegas StreamFans speculate that Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign's Vegas "Vultures" listening party will take place tonight.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRick Ross Hints At An MMG Reunion On Upcoming Project With Meek MillRick Ross says there's a good chance Wale will be on the project.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicTimbaland Calls Rick Ross & Meek Mill's New Album A "Masterpiece""It’s not dated, it sounds current, it sounds fresh, and it sounds like a classic," Timbo said of the upcoming "Too Good To Be True."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsRick Ross & Meek Mill Preview New Joint Project With "Shaq & Kobe" SingleMeek Mill and Rick Ross have arrived with their new single.By Alexander Cole
- MusicValee & Harry Fraud "Virtuoso" ReviewValee and Harry Fraud collab for "Virtuoso" which showcases a lack of chemistry between the rapper and legendary producer.By Paul Barnes
- MusicMike Dean Claims The Weeknd Joint Album Is On The HorizonMike Dean also gave a huge update on "UTOPIA."By Alexander Cole
- MusicTalib Kweli & Madlib Announce Joint Album, "Liberation 2"They released the teaser track "After These Messages" on YouTube, and will release the sequel to their 2007 album exclusively on Luminary.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesNBA Youngboy & Quando Rondo's "3860" Is HereQuando Rondo and NBA Youngboy join forces for their new collaborative album, "3860." By Aron A.
- MixtapesApollo Brown & Philmore Greene Reflect On The "Cost Of Living" On Their New AlbumThe 15-track album boasts features from Evidence and Rashid Hadee.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesBoldy James & Futurewave Drop Off 10-Track "Mr. Ten08" Album2100 Bagz is the only artist featured on the new project.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesWillie The Kid & V Don's "Deutsche Marks III" Has ArrivedRome Streetz. Eto, and Ransom are among those recruited for features on the 12-track album.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsDeclaime & Madlib's Joint Throwback Album "In The Beginning Vol. 2" Has Arrived: StreamWhich album did you stream first this New Music Friday?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBobby Shmurda Teases Possible Mixtape With Rowdy RebelThe "Hot N*gga" icon also alleges that his track with Rebel wasn't released because another artist hasn't been cleared.By Erika Marie
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" & Black Thought May Release Joint Album In The FutureThe Detroit emcee revealed that they were working on a collaborative project "at one point," but busy schedules got the best of them.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureThe Alchemist & Roc Marciano Will Deliver "The Elephant Man's Bones" Album This AugustAction Bronson, Boldy James, Knowledge The Pirate, and Ice-T are all due to appear on the August 26th arrival.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture2 Chainz Provides An Update On "ColleGrove 2" Joint Album With Lil WayneTity Boi announced the long-awaited sequel album back in January.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsFlee Lord & Mephux Link Up For "Pray For The Evil 3"Flee and Mephux feel that this is their best collaborative work.By Hayley Hynes