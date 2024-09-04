Megan Thee Stallion Hints At “Fire” Joint Album With GloRilla

Meg and Glo might have another collab in the works.

Megan Thee Stallion has had a huge year already, and it looks like the hitmaker has even more exciting things in her future. This summer, she made her way across North America on her "Hot Girl Summer" tour, joined by her fellow Southern femcee GloRilla. They've been transparent about how the tour shaped their friendship, bringing them closer and leaving them feeling like sisters.

Now, they could be gearing up for yet another major undertaking together, a joint album. During a recent interview with Billboard, Meg teased the concept and seemed pretty confident that it would materialize eventually. “I think that would be very fire. I ain’t gon’ say too much, but it feels like it’s going to get done," she said.

Megan Thee Stallion Says Joint Album With GloRilla Could Be On The Way

GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion perform onstage during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Toyota Center on June 14, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

GloRilla chimed in on the idea too, explaining why the two of them would be an ideal duo. “Megan is a real rapper, and I’m also a real rapper,” she noted. “We actually be talking and coming with bars on some down South gangsta sh*t. [It would be] some down South, real turnt, real rap [sh*t].” While fans certainly can't wait to hear what Meg has in the works with Glo, it's not the only exciting collab she has on the way.