Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Who Inspired Her Tequila Brand On “Club Shay Shay”

BYCaroline Fisher263 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Meg's tequila is "dropping soon."

Megan Thee Stallion has already had a huge year, and the Texas-born performer doesn't show any signs of slowing down. Aside from making her way across North America on her "Hot Girl Summer" tour alongside GloRilla, Meg just recently unleashed her brand-new album, Megan. The project has been a major success so far, and listeners can agree that it was well worth the wait. She's also been teasing a new, non-music-related endeavor as of late, however. In May of this year, Meg gave her Instagram followers a fun first look at her very own tequila brand.

Specifics of the launch have yet to be revealed, though at the time she said it'd be "dropping soon." She also shared some exciting new details about it during her recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast. According to her, she was encouraged to dabble in the liquor industry by a fellow female superstar, who certainly knows a thing or two about marketing.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Issues Formal Apology To Megan Thee Stallion Following His NSFW Comments

Megan Thee Stallion Says Beyonce Encouraged Her To Start Liquor Brand

“Beyonce is actually the person that inspired me to get my own tequila,” she told Sharpe. “Because I used to be the cognac queen. I still am the cognac queen. But as much as I used to enjoy cognac, and I’ve promoted a lot of people’s liquor brands, she was like, ‘the next time I see you, you better have your own. You need to have your own alcohol.'”

A rocky past with her old label 1501 Certified Entertainment also inspired Meg to learn the ins and outs of being her own boss. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion's recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay? What about her revealing that Beyonce encouraged her to start her own tequila brand? Are you looking forward to trying it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion & GloRilla Try To Out-Twerk Each Other During BET Awards Performance

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Fanatics Super Bowl PartyMusicMegan Thee Stallion Announces Her Own Tequila Brand3.3K
shannon sharpe megan stallion apologyMusicShannon Sharpe Issues Formal Apology To Megan Thee Stallion Following His NSFW Comments2.4K
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - ArrivalsMusicMegan Thee Stallion Accepts Planned Parenthood's Catalyst Of Change Award At 2024 Gala708
Billboard Women In Music 2024 - ShowMusicGloRilla And Megan Thee Stallion Throw A Frat Party For The Ages In "Wanna Be" Music Video4.0K