Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Who Inspired Her Tequila Brand On “Club Shay Shay”

Meg's tequila is "dropping soon."

Megan Thee Stallion has already had a huge year, and the Texas-born performer doesn't show any signs of slowing down. Aside from making her way across North America on her "Hot Girl Summer" tour alongside GloRilla, Meg just recently unleashed her brand-new album, Megan. The project has been a major success so far, and listeners can agree that it was well worth the wait. She's also been teasing a new, non-music-related endeavor as of late, however. In May of this year, Meg gave her Instagram followers a fun first look at her very own tequila brand.

Specifics of the launch have yet to be revealed, though at the time she said it'd be "dropping soon." She also shared some exciting new details about it during her recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast. According to her, she was encouraged to dabble in the liquor industry by a fellow female superstar, who certainly knows a thing or two about marketing.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Issues Formal Apology To Megan Thee Stallion Following His NSFW Comments

Megan Thee Stallion Says Beyonce Encouraged Her To Start Liquor Brand

“Beyonce is actually the person that inspired me to get my own tequila,” she told Sharpe. “Because I used to be the cognac queen. I still am the cognac queen. But as much as I used to enjoy cognac, and I’ve promoted a lot of people’s liquor brands, she was like, ‘the next time I see you, you better have your own. You need to have your own alcohol.'”