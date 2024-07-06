Megan Thee Stallion’s New Album Reportedly Loses 30 Million Streams Due To Alleged Botting

"Megan" has reportedly been repositioned on the Spotify charts.

Late last month, Megan Thee Stallion finally unveiled her eagerly anticipated new album, Megan. So far, it's been a hit among the Texas-born performer's fanbase, boasting features from the likes of GloRilla and Victoria Monet. Unfortunately, however, it was recently reported by No Jumper that she's had 30 million streams removed from the album on Spotify. This is rumored to be due to the platform detecting "bot-like" streams. The reason the streams were removed has yet to be confirmed.

Regardless, the reports have social media users split. While many are coming to Meg's defense, as it's likely she has nothing to do with the alleged botting, others have been reminded of some of her own "Hiss" lyrics about having bots instead of fans. Nicki Minaj and Tory Lanez supporters in particular are unsurprisingly putting her on blast as a result.

Megan Thee Stallion Called Out For Alleged Bot Use

At the time of writing, Meg has yet to address the botting allegations. It doesn't seem as though she's been too fazed by them, however. She recently took to Instagram to promote the European leg of her "Hot Girl Summer" tour alongside Ms Banks. She's also been teasing some non-music-related endeavors as of late, including an upcoming twerk-out video, and her own tequila brand. A timeline for those projects hasn't been announced yet, though she gave fans a first look at her tequila in May. At the time, she claimed that it would be arriving "soon."

She also just recently appeared on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, celebrated her new album with a star-studded release party, and more. What do you think of rumors that Megan Thee Stallion had 30 million Megan streams removed due to botting? How are you liking her latest release? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

