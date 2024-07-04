Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Twerk Work Out Video

It's a hot girl summer!

Calling all hotties, Megan Thee Stallion is bringing the heat this summer! Now, fans can get ready for their very own hot girl summer with Megan Thee Stallion's workout plan that she teased on her socials yesterday. She dropped a preview of what promises to be the ultimate workout experience for all the Hot Girls out there. The "hottie bootcamp." consists mainly of twerking, but promises a "hot girl body," as the result. In true Megan fashion, the video shows off her signature twerking skills with a full-body workout routine.

The caption accompanying the teaser read, "HOTTIE BOOTCAMP IS BACKKKK ‼ FULL MEGAN THEE STALLION TWERK WORKOUT COMING SOON (knees not included) sweat guaranteed." This announcement sent her fans into a frenzy, eagerly anticipating the release of her innovative fitness regimen. "My left knee already down bad Meg," one person commented. "She really could host a whole 30min class in a stadium and have it sold out," another chimed in with an idea. "MEGAN MY MAN ON THIS INTERNET! TF," one more person commented.

Megan Thee Stallion Is Gearing Up For A Hot Girl Summer

The video itself was a nostalgic throwback to classic commercial ads from the early 2000s. Complete with vibrant graphics and a hotline number — 1-800-REALHOTGIRLSHIT — where fans could presumably order Megan Thee Stallion’s full twerk workout plan. This playful nod to retro marketing tactics captures Megan’s unique style and sense of humor. In addition, it matches her current "throwback" theme of marketing. In fact, one of her singles "BOA" was accompanied by a fun video game-inspired music video.