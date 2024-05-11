Megan Thee Stallion Hints At "BOA" Mini-Game To Accompany New Single

Yesterday, Megan Thee Stallion unleashed her new single "BOA" following weeks of teasing. The track arrived alongside a fun video game-inspired music video, which sees the femcee transform into "the serpent woman." So far, fans are loving the track and its nostalgic visuals. Luckily for them, there could be even more on the way.

Today, Meg took to Instagram to share a series of flirty photos in a snakeskin Christie Monteiro fit, teasing a potential mini-game. "Stream BOA 🕹️🐍 Hotties I think I should drop a little mini game for #BOA 🤔 what yall think? 👀 drop some “🎮🎮🎮” if yall want it!" she captioned the post. Of course, fans are now flooding her comments section with video game emojis and demands for it to drop.

Megan Thee Stallion Is In Her Video Game Era

It remains unclear exactly if or when she plans to unveil the game, though supporters hope it's sooner rather than later. It's far from the only exciting thing Megan Thee Stallion currently has in the works, however. The Houston-born performer is also preparing to release a new album, which doesn't have an official title yet. A release date hasn't been announced either, though she told Good Morning America in January that it'll arrive "on time for the summer."

She's also scheduled to embark on her "Hot Girl Summer" tour alongside GloRilla next week, kicking things off with a performance in Minneapolis. The duo is expected to make stops in more than 30 cities across North America and Europe. They'll wrap up the North American leg at the end of June, moving onto international dates until mid-July. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion hinting that she might drop a mini-game soon? Are you a fan of her new single "BOA"? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

