Megan Thee Stallion Finally Unveils Dates For The "Hot Girl Summer Tour": Details

Megan Thee Stallion is getting ready to heat up the summer months for her Hotties. This has been a major comeback year for the Texas femcee with some of her best songs to date "Cobra" and "HISS." Of course, the latter came with some backlash from the Nicki Minaj and her Barbz. The beef got a little nasty, but all it has done is bring more hype to the upcoming record. While we still await the information for that, Megan Thee Stallion has finally given us the dates for her Hot Girl Summer Tour.

The hitmaker gave us the cities that she will be hitting up last week, but with no dates. Well, now we have them according to Uproxx. Megan uploaded the graphic to her Instagram just moments ago and it is a massive tour. There are 31 dates and to add more excitement, GloRilla will be joining her fellow female superstar for 18 of the stops.

Read More: Don Toliver Reveals When "Hardstone Psycho" Will Drop While Teasing Unreleased Song During Rolling Loud

Megan Thee Stallion's Tour Is Going To Be Hot

"THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR IS HERE and I’m bringing my girl GLORILLA WITH ME 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥General Public tickets go on sale this Friday, March 22 at 10am your local time. Get ready hotties it’s about to be a timeeee 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Can't wait to see y'all! ☀️" In addition to the regular sales, there is a Citi pre-sale which starts today, March 20 at 1 p.m. local time. Furthermore, additional presales will be available too before the general sale. You can click the link here for even more information.

What are your thoughts on Megan Thee Stallion announcing the dates for the Hot Girl Summer Tour? If Megan is coming to your hometown, are you going to pop out to a show? When do you predict she will release her forthcoming record based on the start of the tour? Will this be her greatest record yet? Are "Cobra" and "HISS" still in your rotation? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Megan Thee Stallion and the Hot Girl Summer Tour. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

Read More: Cam'ron Blasts Gilbert Arenas For Approving Of Saucy Santana's Twerking

[Via]