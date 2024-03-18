Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, & PARTYNEXTDOOR Tapped To Headline Broccoli City Festival

Broccoli City's 2024 edition is due to his Washington D.C.'s Audi Field later this year. The two day fest will take place on July 27th and 28th and the lineup was just officially revealed. A mix of some of the best talents in modern rap and R&B will be taking the stage headlined by a pair of rappers primed for a major 2024. Megan Thee Stallion and Gunna are two of the biggest names on the festival's roster. Both have already released new material this year and both are primed to drop new albums. They're joined by third headliner PARTYNEXTDOOR fresh off a performance at Rolling Loud LA.

The talent goes all the way down the collection of performers. Lil Yachty is teaming up with The Concrete Family for a special guest performance. On the rap side of things artists like Key Glock, Sexyy Red, and Baby Tate will also be performing. Victoria Monet, Fridayy, and Amaarae are representing on the R&B side of things. The festival is also stretching even beyond that recruiting artists with even more eclectic influences like Kaytranada and Teezo Touchdown. The festival also sports a robust live experiences beyond music. Pre-sale for those hoping to attend the festival is already underway with tickets going on sale later this week.

Megan Thee Stallion & Gunna Headlining Broccoli City

Megan Thee Stallion made waves earlier this year for her new single "HISS." The song saw her taking aim at many who have wronged her in the past few years, though many focused in on Nicki Minaj in particular. The track was also a major success debuting at number one on the Hot 100 and sticking around for weeks on the chart.

Gunna also teased that he was dropping new music this year and he lived up to the promise. He led off the year with his song "Bittersweet" before following it up with "Prada Dem" which featured Offset. What do you think of the lineup for this year's Broccoli City Festival? Do you think you'll be attending? Let us know in the comment section below.

