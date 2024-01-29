Nicki Minaj Set To Headline Wireless Fest Alongside Doja Cat, 21 Savage, And More

While it may not be the biggest news in Nicki Minaj's world right now, she's just been announced as one of the headliners of this year's Wireless Festival. The fest will take place in July of this year in London and features an absolutely stacked line-up of rappers. Nicki will be joined by Future as a special guest while the other headlining slots are occupied by 21 Savage and Doja Cat. While there are still quite a few spots in the festival that haven't been announced yet, it already has an impressive collection of talent. Ice Spice, Sean Paul, Gunna, Sexyy Red, Rema, Tyla, Teezo Touchdown, and more will take the stage. Check out the lineup so far below.

Much of the discussion surrounding Nicki Minaj right now has to do with her beef with Megan Thee Stallion. It started when she released her new album Pink Friday 2 last month. The record featured lyrics referencing Tory Lanez and his shooting incident with Megan Thee Stallion. Last week, Megan unleashed her new song "HISS" which took aim at numerous critics of hers. Among them was Nicki Minaj, though she wasn't named directly in the song. That's led to a pretty robust response from Minaj.

Nicki Minaj, 21 Savage, And Doja Cat Headlining Wireless Fest

Since Megan dropped "HISS," Nicki seemingly hasn't been off Twitter for long. She's posted dozens of responses and retweeted hundreds of fan posts across the past few days. One of her tweets in particular spanned hundreds of words and had fans talking about her incoherent demeanor.

Eventually she followed it up with a response track of her own called "Big Foot." Unfortunately for Nicki, the song has been widely criticized online for it's allegedly false statements and lyrics borrowed straight from her tweets. What do you think of Nicki Minaj headlining this year's Wireless Festival? Do you think the announcement was made now to capitalize on her viral beef? Let us know in the comment section below.

