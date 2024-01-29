Nicki Minaj Fires Back At “Big Foot” Haters, Says Diss Track Made “Apple Music HissTORY”

Nicki Minaj is celebrating the success of "Big Foot."

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition

Nicki Minaj says that her new song, “Big Foot,” is making Apple Music history in response to the backlash she’s been receiving on social media since Sunday night. Taking to Instagram on Monday afternoon, she shared that the track reached number two on the charts.

“#BigFoot just made APPLE MUSIC hissTORY. Am I dreaming?" Minaj wrote. "I’m not even kidding. [laughing emojis]. Thanks guys!!!! Jumped from #5 to #2 now, as well. GO STREAM YALL. love you also #1 in over 31 countries on iTunes so to all of those countries: I LOVE YOU FOR LIFE.”

Nicki Minaj Attends "Barbie" Premiere

Nicki Minaj at the premiere of "Barbie" held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 9, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images)

Despite her celebration of the track’s streaming success, fans still appeared let down in the comments section. One top response reads: “Ngl. You didn't eat that. I’m disappointed.” Others defended Minaj: “It’s the way Bigfoot is trying so hard to look unbothered for SOCIAL MEDIA when in real life she’s panicking as we speak going down her list of ghostwriters.” Minaj released "Big Foot" as a diss aimed at Megan Thee Stallion, who had recently referenced Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty on the song, "Hiss." Petty is a registered sex offender. "These h*es don't be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan's Law," she rapped. Megan's Law requires convicted sex offenders to register publically with the state.

Nicki Minaj Celebrates Success Of "Big Foot"

While she didn't comment on the Nicki Minaj drama directly, Megan spoke out for the first time since the release of "Big Foot," Monday morning by promoting "Hiss." "Good morninggg!!! HISS OUT NOW," she wrote on Instagram while sharing several photos of herself. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj as well as Megan Thee Stallion on HotNewHipHop.

