Fivio Foreign Reacts To Nicki Minaj's "Big Foot" By Saying "Free Tory," Fans Immediately Ether Him

Fivio Foreign is an artist who has caught quite a bit of flack over the years thanks to his tweets. Overall, his Twitter presence can be described as a bit all over the place. From poor spelling to bad takes, fans are not shy when it comes to trolling Fivio. However, he is also someone who doesn't seem to care. He will just keep tweeting until he can't think of anything else to say. This has led to some bad situations in the past, but he does not let is phase him. Unfortunately, his judgment continues to be questionable.

Last night, Nicki Minaj unleashed "Big Foot," which is her diss track against Nicki Minaj. Overall, it is a song that is catching a lot of heat on social media. Some believe this song has actually ruined her legacy. Others are even claiming that there was validity to the Safaree ghostwriting accusations. Fivio Foreign, on the other hand, appears to be taking Nicki's side in all of this. He is even going so far as to declare his desire for Tory Lanez to be freed. "Free Tory," he wrote on his Twitter page, this morning.

Fivio Foreign Speaks

Subsequently, Fivio Foreign was absolutely clowned upon for what he had to say. Megan Thee Stallion fans were quick to get into his quote tweets and reveal exactly how they felt about his words. Many brought up the line on "Hiss" in which she tells people to schedule conjugal visits. Moreover, fans told Fivio that he should set up a "JPay" account so he can contribute to Tory's commissary. Needless to say, the sarcasm is off the charts this morning.

Meg Fans Unleash Their Wrath

This whole situation is still developing this morning. Fans are waiting on Megan Thee Stallion's response, however, she has yet to give it. Let us know what you thought of the diss track "Big Foot," in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

