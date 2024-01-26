Megan Thee Stallion Unleashes Explosive New Single "Hiss"

Prepare for the storm as Megan Thee Stallion, the Grammy-winning "Savage" rapper, just dropped her single "Hiss." Produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat and Bankroll Got It, the song is a catchy and fun track that audiences are sure to love. With an explosive announcement on Monday (Jan. 22), Megan set the stage for the fiery release. The graphic initially revealed the track's title, sending fans into a frenzy of anticipation. Moreover, building on the suspense, Megan Thee Stallion took to social media on Wednesday (Jan. 24) with a voiceover that served as a direct warning to the targets of her forthcoming single. "I just wanna kick this s–t off by saying, 'F–k y’all!'" she proclaimed.

Furthermore, the assertive message continued, "I ain’t gotta clear my name on a motherf–kin’ thang. [Every time] I get mentioned, one of y’all b—h a– n—as get 24 hours of attention. I’m finna get this s–t off my chest and lay it to rest, let’s go!" "Hiss" marks Megan Thee Stallion's first solo single of 2024, and the title alone teases a continuation of the snake-centric imagery seen in her previous solo release, 2023’s “Cobra.” Known for her bold and dynamic style, the rapper seems poised to deliver another memorable track that blends rock and rap, mirroring the rollicking fusion of genres in "Cobra."

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Has Fans Begging For Music In Stunning Instagram Dump

Stream "Hiss" By Megan Thee Stallion Below

The 2023 release of "Cobra" marked a significant moment for Megan as her first independent single since parting ways with her former record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment. Now, with "Hiss," fans can expect another powerful statement from the artist as she continues to assert her independence and dominance in the rap scene. As Megan Thee Stallion has been focusing on securing her bag in multiple ways, people are still finding ways to inject their opinions. Lindsay Lohan's father for example had something to say about Megan's ftness journey. In an incredibly unpopular tweet, Lohan's father compared his daughter's Planet Fitness campaign to Megan's.

Moreover, Megan is keeping the content coming. The teaser and Megan's unapologetic voiceover suggest that "Hiss" will not only be a sonic experience but also a bold declaration. As Megan Thee Stallion lays the groundwork for her 2024 musical journey, the message is clear: she's ready to confront and conquer, making "Hiss" a highly anticipated chapter in her ongoing musical evolution. Let us know what you think of the new single! Read more stories on HNHH!

Quotable Lyrics

Say he a player, but he in his feelings

Bet I won't give up the p**sy again

Sh*t, share that b*tch to his friends (Ayy)

These hoes don't be mad at Megan

These hoes mad at Megan's Law

I don't really know what the problem is

But I guarantee y'all want me to start

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hiss” Preview Has Karlissa Saffold & Thee Hotties Feeling Hype