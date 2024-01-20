Megan Thee Stallion Has Fans Begging For Music In Stunning Instagram Dump

Texas superstar rapper Megan Thee Stallion has been active in various ways over the past few months. The soon-to-be 29-year-old has pitched in on numerous projects outside of her solo music career. While a good deal of her activity is still around that part of her life, she is contributing her talents to the soundtrack space. The first of which was "Not My Fault" in collaboration with actress and artist Reneé Rapp. That song was the lead single for the Mean Girls (Music From The Motion Picture) album.

After that, Megan, Danielle Brooks, and Timbaland brought their style and flare to the highly-discussed film The Color Purple. They all combined their talents for "Hell No!" Finally, on top of her acting chops being provided to the raunchy Netflix comedy Big Mouth, she also wrote a song. That was called "P***y Don't Lie" and it was released on December 22.

Megan Thee Stallion Has Fans Thirsting In Both Ways

Megan Thee Stallion has also had her hands full with a Nike and Planet Fitness collaboration. Now, she has something else coming down the pipeline. However, no one really knows what it is yet. Understandably, fans are jumping to the conclusion of a new single or album announcement. In a series of drop-dead gorgeous photos rocking all brown. She captions it, "Lol don’t fight me hotties 😂 I’ve been working! Monday be ready for me 🫣" Monaleo comments, "meg just send me whatever it is early i wanna hear it 😭" Kali Uchis adds, "Thee prettiest." Whatever the grand reveal is we are so ready!

What are your thoughts on Megan Thee Stallion's latest photo dump on Instagram? Do you think she is poised for an even more successful 2024? What do you think is referring to in the caption, music, clothing, etc.? Is she the most fashionable female rapper in the game, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Megan Thee Stallion. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

