Megan Thee Stallion Claims "He Likes To Wake Up With A** In His Face" In Bootyful Instagram Dump

Megan also shows off her new muted purple and pink hairdo.

Megan Thee Stallion has been reveling in the success of her latest project MEGAN via Instagram as of late. The album peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 200 chart after selling around 64,000 units in its first week. It is quite the respectable figure, especially given where she was coming from. She obviously had been dealing with the Tory Lanez shooting. But do not forget that she was also going through the process of departing from her previous label to go independent. The other reason that the Houston, Texas femcee has had every right to celebrate is because of her mega-successful Hot Girl Summer Tour.

Her, GloRilla, as well as several other special guests (Cardi B, Latto, etc.), have been bringing some extra thrills to the massive set of dates. As we mentioned, Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating all of this via several IG photo dumps, and most of them have been incredibly spicy. Just a couple of days ago, she did not leave too much up to the imagination for the thirsty men across the globe after sporting a revealing, dark red, and lacey matching lingerie-like set. "I put 🍑on thee TL its popping 😜", Megan captioned the collage.

It Is Always An Event When Megan Thee Stallion Posts On Instagram

However, she is not letting up on the thirst traps one bit. Just hours ago, Megan shared some more sexy shots from Manchester relating to her world-famous rear end as she continues her European leg. "He like to wake up with 🍑 in his face", the "Cobra" artist claims. This time around, she is wearing a semi-revealing, white, long-sleeve top along with some lavender-colored shorts that are being devoured. Additionally, Megan looks to have a new wig on as well, with this one being a mixture of purple and pink. While she continues to look stunning, some fans were concerned about her weight loss. "Omg you lost so much weight 😢😢", one user says. We totally disagree, though. Keeping showing off the "body-ody-ody-ody" Meg!