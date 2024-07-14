Megan Thee Stallion & Her Curves Sizzle In Sultry Manchester Thirst Trap

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 07: Megan Thee Stallion attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on April 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Megan Thee Stallion is gearing up for a couple of shows in the United Kingdom after her successful U.S. run this year.

Megan Thee Stallion is traveling around the United Kingdom this month for some shows in the area, and kicked off things in steamy fashion ahead of her Manchester show today (Sunday, July 14). Moreover, she took to Instagram for a series of beautiful snapshots for her followers, including plenty of shots from behind where she shows off her curves and likely drives many fans wild in the process. The Houston hottie had recently shared her killer Sailor Moon cosplay online, so we know that she's really feeling herself. Sure, she always shares her style with her supporters, but she's yet to let her foot off the gas these days.

Furthermore, Megan Thee Stallion has a lot of reasons to want to flaunt her everyday life and celebrate the success that she sees in it, whether that's physical or otherwise. After all, she just dropped her new album MEGAN, had a very successful U.S. tour for it, and no longer has to deal with the big fallout from her controversial 1501 Entertainment and Tory Lanez situations. But there are still some loose ends that need a tie-up here and there, particularly when it comes to the Canadian rapper. Authorities recently reversed their initial decision and chose to consider Lanez's request for evidence in his favor.

Megan Thee Stallion Is All Curves In Manchester

As for MEGAN, the project made a big splash on impact, but thanks to Megan Thee Stallion's Nicki Minaj beef, comparison was once again the thief of joy. Pink Friday 2 wildly outsold this new Meg LP in its first week, something that the Barbz were very quick to bring up as the conversation shifted to commercial success. Sadly, there isn't a whole lot of discussion on which album is actually better, but that's just the way discourse goes these days. Still, even with this in mind, it's nothing to feel defeated or bitter over either way.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion's level of respect in pop culture is still a hot topic of debate. Many felt that a Family Feud question about her feet was too insensitive given what happened in the Tory Lanez case. Whether or not this will continue to be a point of controversy or more of a pop culture event to lightly reference remains a mystery. We'll see how this legacy evolves, but we're sure that Megan will still look stunning no matter what they tell her.

