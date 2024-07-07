Nicki Minaj Has Fans Convinced She’s Mocking Megan Thee Stallion’s First Week Sales

Is Nicki throwing shade?

Late last month, Megan Thee Stallion finally unveiled her eagerly anticipated third studio album, Megan. The album, which boasts appearances from the likes of GloRilla and UGK, has been a hit among fans so far. Unfortunately, however, critics have been quick to jump at any opportunity to drag the "Hiss" rapper.

Recently, for example, it was revealed that the project sold just over 64K album-equivalent units in its first week. While this is certainly no lousy feat, fans think her longtime rival Nicki Minaj is already throwing shade. Yesterday, for example, the "FTCU" performer took to X to share an image of Chucky wearing a devious smile and holding up a camcorder.

Nicki Minaj Shares Mysterious Chucky Meme

She didn't include a caption, leaving the meme up for interpretation, but commenters are convinced this was directed at Meg. A few minutes later, she followed up with yet another Chucky image. Of course, it's unconfirmed whether or not this was intended as shade. She shared the posts right as reports that Meg had millions of streams removed from her album on Spotify due to alleged botting circulated online, however. Fortunately, it doesn't appear as though Meg is too bothered. She's currently gearing up to embark on the Europe and UK leg of her "Hot Girl Summer" tour, which begins tonight with a performance in Paris.

As for Nicki, she made headlines last week for sharing a lengthy rant about her former manager Deb Antney for revealing that she once reached out to Lil Kim behind her back. Over the weekend, the two seemingly made amends, as they were spotted together on Instagram Live previewing an unreleased song. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion's new album Megan reportedly selling 64K in its first week? What about fans speculating that Nicki Minaj was shading her with Chucky memes? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.