Nicki Minaj Has Fans Convinced She’s Mocking Megan Thee Stallion’s First Week Sales

BYCaroline Fisher429 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)
Is Nicki throwing shade?

Late last month, Megan Thee Stallion finally unveiled her eagerly anticipated third studio album, Megan. The album, which boasts appearances from the likes of GloRilla and UGK, has been a hit among fans so far. Unfortunately, however, critics have been quick to jump at any opportunity to drag the "Hiss" rapper.

Recently, for example, it was revealed that the project sold just over 64K album-equivalent units in its first week. While this is certainly no lousy feat, fans think her longtime rival Nicki Minaj is already throwing shade. Yesterday, for example, the "FTCU" performer took to X to share an image of Chucky wearing a devious smile and holding up a camcorder.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Reunites With Deb Antney Days After Putting Her On Blast

Nicki Minaj Shares Mysterious Chucky Meme

She didn't include a caption, leaving the meme up for interpretation, but commenters are convinced this was directed at Meg. A few minutes later, she followed up with yet another Chucky image. Of course, it's unconfirmed whether or not this was intended as shade. She shared the posts right as reports that Meg had millions of streams removed from her album on Spotify due to alleged botting circulated online, however. Fortunately, it doesn't appear as though Meg is too bothered. She's currently gearing up to embark on the Europe and UK leg of her "Hot Girl Summer" tour, which begins tonight with a performance in Paris.

As for Nicki, she made headlines last week for sharing a lengthy rant about her former manager Deb Antney for revealing that she once reached out to Lil Kim behind her back. Over the weekend, the two seemingly made amends, as they were spotted together on Instagram Live previewing an unreleased song. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion's new album Megan reportedly selling 64K in its first week? What about fans speculating that Nicki Minaj was shading her with Chucky memes? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Lil Mama Calls Nicki Minaj A Musical Prostitute After BET Awards Win

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Premiere Of STARZ Season 2 Of "P-Valley" - ArrivalsMusicMegan Thee Stallion’s Pink Tour Look Leaves Nicki Minaj Fans Suspicious5.8K
2023 GQ Men Of The Year - ArrivalsMusicMegan Thee Stallion’s New Album Reportedly Loses 30 Million Streams Due To Alleged Botting6.0K
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - ShowMusicNicki Minaj Calls Megan Thee Stallion A "Bullet Fragment Foot B*tch"7.1K
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-BARBIEMusicNicki Minaj Reunites With Deb Antney Days After Putting Her On Blast1434