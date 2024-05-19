Megan Thee Stallion’s Pink Tour Look Leaves Nicki Minaj Fans Suspicious

Premiere Of STARZ Season 2 Of "P-Valley" - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Megan Thee Stallion attends the premiere of STARZ Season 2 of "P-Valley" at Avalon Hollywood &amp; Bardot on June 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic)

Is there subliminal shade being thrown on Meg's "Hot Girl Summer" tour?

Last week, Megan Thee Stallion finally embarked on her eagerly anticipated "Hot Girl Summer" tour alongside GloRilla. The Houston-born hottie kicked things off with an explosive performance in Minneapolis before moving on to stops in Chicago and Detroit. So far, fans have been impressed, though one rival fanbase has been especially critical of Meg since the tour began.

Of course, this fanbase is Nicki Minaj's Barbz, who have had a serious bone to pick with the "Hiss" performer ever since their heated feud earlier this year. Things got pretty ugly, to say the least, and fans will now take any opportunity there is to trash their fave's respective foe. Today was no exception, as Meg took to Instagram to show off one of her latest tour looks, and the Barbz pounced.

Megan Thee Stallion Embraces "Hot Girl Summer" With Flirty Pink Tour Fit

In her latest Instagram post, Meg stuns in a hot pink two-piece complete with a pair of fuzzy thigh-high boots. Hollywood Unlocked also shared a clip of the femcee's fit. Amid the flood of compliments in their comments section are plenty of Barbz, accusing Meg of biting Nicki's style by wearing her signature color. "Why does she have on pink?" one wonders, while another claims "This is getting scary!!!"

It's unclear whether or not Meg intentionally rocked pink to shade Nicki, or if it was nothing but a simple coincidence. Either way, the Barbz are convinced that this was an attempt to get the "Barbie Dangerous" performer riled up. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion's hot pink "Hot Girl Summer" tour fit? What about Nicki Minaj fans suspecting that it was a jab? Do you think they're on to something, or is it a reach? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

