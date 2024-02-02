Megan Thee Stallion Laughs Off Nicki Minaj Beef: "Don't Make Me Call Roc Nation"

Megan Thee Stallion has been the biggest topic in music over the last week or so. Overall, it is very easy to see why. Her new song "Hiss" is currently on track for a number-one debut. Furthermore, she has been entrenched in a feud with none other than Nicki Minaj. Although many say she won the fight, Nicki has continued to throw shots on Twitter and Instagram. Despite all of this, Meg has remained cool, calm, and collected as she is more confident than ever before. Clearly, her strategy of late is working.

Last night, Meg decided to celebrate her success with her fans on Stationhead. It was a Twitter Spaces type of vibe in which fans could listen in as Meg spoke with friends and other supporters. Overall, it sounded like a whole lot of fun, and Meg was having a grand old time. In fact, she couldn't help but laugh at also mock her opponent. Nicki has been heavy on the Roc Nation conspiracies, and Meg is well-aware of that. As you can see below, it prompted Meg to say, "Don't make me call Roc Nation."

Megan Thee Stallion Speaks

It was said in a joking manner and you could tell that Meg thought it was very funny. She and her fans were laughing, and the clip subsequently went viral on social media. In the tweets below, you can see how fans were excited by Meg's humor. At the end of the day, she has taken a lot of flack over these past few days. However, she is clearly still fighting and taking it all in stride. Besides, her song is doing extremely well and will likely continue to do so for quite some time.

Fans Can't Help But Laugh

Let us know your thoughts on "Hiss," in the comments section below. Do you think Meg has won her beef with Nicki?

