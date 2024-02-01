Nicki Minaj's "Big Foot" Diss Track Plummets Down The Spotify Charts On Its Third Day

Over the weekend Nicki Minaj released her new song "Big Foot." The track was packed full of disses aimed at Megan Thee Stallion following Megan's own song "HISS" which dropped a few days earlier. While Megan doesn't mention Nicki by name in her song, fans were able to read between the lines. In the days that followed Nicki wasn't afraid to mention Megan by name in dozens of tweets and repeatedly in "Big Foot." While the song initially soared to a high debut as fans eagerly awaited her response to Megan's disses, it's taken a bit of a nosedive on its third day on the charts.

Following it's high debut on its first tracking day for the Spotify charts, "Big Foot" slipped down to number 23 in its second day. Now on day three it's plummeted all the way down to #69 earning just 500,977 streams. That's in contrast to Megan's song "HISS" which is spending its third day at the top spot adding 1,639,359 new streams yesterday. Additionally, "HISS" is now expected to challenge Jack Harlow's "Lovin' On Me" for the number one spot on the Hot 100 in its first tracking week.

Nicki Minaj's Diss Track Slips Down The Charts

Following the release of the diss track Nicki Minaj has continued to cause controversy. One moment occurred during a Twitter Spaces conversation with Joe Budden. Minaj made a comment about Megan's shooting incident with Tory Lanez that fans found extremely insensitive. She claimed that Megan was just looking to have her "Rihanna moment."

In another controversial move, Nicki tweeted support of Ben Shapiro's new song. The conservative talk show host recently made his first foray into rap on a new Tom MacDonald song. Nicki's cosign of the track unsurprisingly didn't sit well with many of her fans. What do you think of Nicki Minaj's song "Big Foot" taking a major dip in new streams on day three? Do you think Megan still being at #1 is proof that she's won the beef so far? Let us know in the comment section below.

