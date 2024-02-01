Azealia Banks Rips Nicki Minaj To Shreds Amid Megan Thee Stallion Feud

The release of Megan Thee Stallion's new track "Hiss" has brought about plenty of chaos online, notably reigniting her feud with Nicki Minaj. In the days following the release, the Barbz have gone after Meg on Twitter, trashing her and even allegedly leaking the location of her mother's grave.

Amid all of this, countless fans have called on none other than Azealia Banks to weigh in, as she's known for her unfiltered takes. Luckily for them, she's finally delivered, and her response has certainly lived up to supporters' expectations. She certainly appears to be siding with Meg on this one, and has quite a few less-than-flattering things to say about Nicki.

Azealia Banks Weighs In On Nicki & Meg's Beef

In a new clip, Banks accuses Nicki of being "f*cked up financially," a "drug addict," and more. She uses Nicki's figure as evidence in her argument, insisting that "something's very f*cking wrong with [her] butt." According to Banks, the surgery to fix whatever she thinks is off about it is pretty pricey, but Nicki would surely get it done if she had the funds. Of course, Banks didn't stop there, however. She went on to accuse Nicki of having "f*cked [her] brother," and more.

Banks also called the "Everybody" performer out for mentioning Meg's late mother amid their beef, calling the comment nothing short of "disgusting." She even noted how something similar could happen to Nicki's own son, Papa Bear, one day. "What if we made fun of Papa Bear? Like, 'Oh yeah, your mom is a dope fiend and your father's a rapist.' How would you feel? [...] I would feel real st*pid if I was Nicki Minaj." What do you think of Azealia Banks' take on Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion's beef? What about her dissing Nicki? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

