Azealia Banks Takes Aim At Nicki Minaj In Newest Instagram Rant

Azealia Banks is no stranger to using her platform to speak her mind. That often manifests through her various beefs with stars from all across the world of entertainment. Just last month she took some shots at Doja Cat claiming that the “Attention” singer was giving “biracial girl identity crisis vibes.” It’s far from the first time Banks’ has found herself in hot water for attacking beloved figures. She’s had a long history of expressing complicated feelings on Nicki Minaj. According to AllHipHop, her newest blend of attacks and advice is another example.

Azealia Banks touched on a variety of subjects in her posts. One of which is Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty and his past conviction for rape. Banks believes that because of that history, Nicki is being blackballed into service as a “marketing tool.” Banks claims that Minaj is being forced into collaborating with up-and-coming female rappers. She expanded on that taking aim at Minaj’s appearance on the Barbie soundtrack alongside Ice Spice. She implies that Minaj was “forced” to play into Spice’s style and that she should have been allowed to return to some of her earlier pop styles.

Azealia Banks Gives Nicki Minaj Some Advice

Azealia Banks shades Nicki Minaj:



"Nicki stop doing these trash collabs" 👀 pic.twitter.com/UTk8zALWHp — Pop Hive (@thepophive) July 24, 2023

Azealia Banks also dug up a previous beef of Nicki Minaj’s, the comparisons between her and Cardi B. Banks claimed that Nicki “lost” the beef and that Cardi continues to relate to people better than she does. While the rants do feature quite a bit of shots at Nicki, they are all framed as advice. Banks treats these posts like steps to help Nicki return to what she sees as the rapper’s peak.

Last month, Azealia Banks was involved in an even more unpopular beef. Following the tragic death of Jacky Oh, Banks made posts to her Instagram story seemingly claiming victory in an ongoing beef with the star’s partner DC Young Fly. The hostility between Banks and DC dates all the way back to her appearance on Wild ‘n Out back in 2018. What do you think of Azealia Banks’ messages for Nicki Minaj? Let us know in the comment section below.

