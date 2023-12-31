Azealia Banks Seemingly Invokes Ms. Jacky Oh!'s Death While Responding To IG Haters

Azealia Banks appeared to invoke the death of Ms. Jacky Oh! while responding to haters in her Instagram comments. "And the b-tch laughing at me also died on Wild'N'Out, on my birthday in my city. Who's next?" Banks responded to a hater trolling her for "crying on Wild'N'Out. For many people, this could only be a reference to the death of Ms. Jacky Oh! earlier this year. Jacky was a Wild'N'Out staple but passed away due to complications from BBL surgery. Furthermore, fans were not here for Banks' comments.

"I feel like she couldn't touch DC himself with the tricks so she got Jackie. Being on a show that's all about joking but you can't take a joke," one person noted. "That comment was wild, however. "Do not come for a Gemini. Our mouth is something else. When will people realize that? But yeah, that was very low. And that's someone's mother," another added, partially defending Banks. "It’s no way I just read what I read. Heartless smh," lamented someone else.

However, this is just the latest moment in Banks' resurgence in online beef. She recently expressed her support of Nicki Minaj after Minaj faced the public ire of Kanye West for not clearing her verse on "New Body". "Okay. Now I’m really pissed the f-ck off. Regardless of how I feel about PF2, did fat smelly loser Kanye west really just try step all over Nicki’s release? Did I hear correctly when he tried to take credit for supporting her career?????" Banks wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Additionally, she wasn't the only person going after Kanye. After another explosive Kanye rant about Jews, actor Michael Rapaport came after the rapper. "You fat pile of sh-t. You fat, washed up pile of sh-t. What are you - CIA? FBI? You a fed, you fat f-ck? You fat bloated f-ck. Jewish people are going through enough. We don't need your fat f-cking dusty a-- saying anything. If your mother was still alive, she'd be embarrassed. You're an embarrassment to Donda. You got a new record coming out? Brick. No one's f-cking with your music. You look like sh-t and I bet you smell like sh-t too," the actor said.

