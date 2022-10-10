The list of people Kanye West has angered with his recent bigoted rants is long, and seems to be growing by the minute. Meek Mill called Ye’s actions “crazy and lame,” Justin Bieber has distanced himself from the rapper, and Yung Miami labeled him a “lunatic.” Disavowals continue to pour in.

Now Michael Rapaport is weighing in on Ye’s latest antisemitic remarks. “I defended you, you dusty prick,” Rapaport said in a scathing video posted to Instagram.

“Kooky Kanye– what’re you talking about ‘defcon one’?” Rapaport asked in the opening of his address. “Defcon two… See Jews, we know about Defcon 3.”

The actor was refering to Ye’s tweet which got him banned from Twitter. “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” West wrote. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Rapaport was visibly angry in his video response, likening Ye’s remarks to far-right representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and the fascist Unite The Right march that occurred in Charlottesville in 2017.

Rapaport said he felt betrayed by Ye’s remarks, after the comedian had backed him through other controversies. “I was there, I defended you when Pistol Pete Davidson was shagging your wife,” he continued. “But this, this is unacceptable, you creep.”

“You’re not gonna be president,” Rapaport added. “I’m gonna be the one to tell you, to break the heart of your dream, you’re never going to be president, you prick.”