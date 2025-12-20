The Game Justifies His Absence From Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out"

The Game was the most recent guest on the Back On Figg podcast recently, where he spoke on Kendrick Lamar and his "Pop Out" concert in Los Angeles last year. However, he slightly diverted from his previous remarks on the subject, which has caused a lot of fan division and speculation.

For those unaware, the Gangsta Grillz alum previously debunked rumors about his "Pop Out" absence, whereas Wack 100 implied that he was never part of the performance plan. Now, though, Jayceon Taylor is claiming that he chose not to go, contrary to the popular and speculative belief that he just didn't get an invite.

"I sat it out on purpose," The Game remarked concerning Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out." "It's too much gang politics with me when I come somewhere. It was n***as at the 'Pop Out' that I don't f**k with. So why go to the 'Pop Out,' bring homies, [and] get into a confrontation when the n***a is having a great moment?"

The hosts pushed back, arguing that the "Pop Out" was all about unity between different groups. "You say that, but all it take is one n***a from this s**t to get out of pocket with one n***a. And that's what comes with me. What you mean, come by myself? I'm not doing that... I ain't gon' let nothing happen to me... If something happens to me, whoever did it is getting smoked. [...] I can make that decision, I don't understand how you get left out, I can just go. Can't nobody tell Game I can't go nowhere I want to go in L.A."

Considering The Game's other remarks related to Kendrick Lamar, some fans think this is a backtrack. However, in both instances of him explaining his "Pop Out" absence, he failed to confirm a few things. Did Kendrick and company invite Game to attend or be a part of the performance? Did he decline this offer to attend or perform? That seems to be the main point of contention. Or did Game just choose not to even make the effort to attend, and that's what he's referring to?

Either way, things remain quite unclear when it comes to the specifics. What we can assume from these explanations is that The Game has no issues with K.Dot, he supports the "Pop Out," and he does not feel the need to explain his movement when it comes to Lamar's opponents like Drake. While there's still some pushback and less gracious interpretations of his remarks, at the end of the day, it's all over notions and presumptions that we still don't have any confirmation for.