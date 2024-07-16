Wack 100 Explains Why The Game Did Not Go To Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out" Show

Wack 100 denies any heat between The Game and Kendrick Lamar.

Wack 100, The Game's longtime manager, recently appeared on DJ Vlad's YouTube channel to talk about a variety of things. Of course, one of the topics that came up was The Game not appearing at Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out show on Juneteenth. Fans have theorized about it for weeks. Some have theorized that Lamar and crew snubbed The Game because of Game's longstanding friendship with chief Lamar rival Drake. Wack 100 denied any friction between the two artists.

"If Kendrick or anybody from that camp needed Game, he would've been there," said Wack 100. He also asserted that Game performing at The Pop Out would have taken time away from more underground acts, as the curfew was 8PM PST and Game is an established artist nearly two decades into his career. The choice was about supporting new talent rather than overshadowing them, ensuring that emerging artists had their moment. The Game is a West Coast legend, but the night was primarily about the present.

Wack 100 Speaks On The Game Missing The Pop Out

The Game and Kendrick Lamar's relationship goes back over ten years. One of the first tours Lamar went on was for Game's R.E.D. Album. Game was one of the rappers who passed the "West Coast Torch" to Lamar in 2011, shortly before he signed to Interscope Records and grew into a star. They also did the tracks "The City," and "On Me" together, released in 2011 and 2015, respectively.