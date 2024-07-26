Wack 100 Calls Out 03 Greedo For Throwing Shade At Kendrick Lamar

Greedo thinks Dot is exploiting LA artists.

03 Greedo and Kendrick Lamar are both beloved West Coast artists. In the weeks since Lamar's "Pop Out" show, though, Greedo has thrown shade. At least, the hip-hop world seems to think so. The rapper asked who the real "colonizer" was on Twitter, riffing on K. Dot's critique of Drake. He then claimed that L.A. artists were getting finessed out of their work by the rapper and his pgLang team. 03 Greedo didn't mention names, but fans put two and two together. Wack 100 had something to say about this shade during a recent No Jumper appearance.

Wack 100 took 03 Greedo to task for his perceived disrespect. As far as the music exec was concerned, Lamar earned his reputation among the community. "It's not about that," Wack asserted. "It's just about being real. They really respect and f*ck with Kendrick Lamar." Wack 100 went on to note that K. Dot has had such a profound impact that artists are itching to collaborate with him. "Kendrick Lamar doesn't have to bribe or pay for no passage," he added. "To anywhere on the West Coast. Compton got his back." The music executive also noted the family tree that Lamar comes from. Thanks to his Dr. Dre ties, Lamar has the backing of legendary acts like N.W.A. and Snoop Dogg.

Wack 100 Vouched For Kendrick Lamar's Reputation

"He don't gotta go over there and pay," Wack 100 explained. He then went to highlight the biggest difference between Kendrick Lamar and 03 Greedo. "[K. Dot is] not a guy that has to pay his way," the executive noted. "And Greedo is speaking from the mindset of a guy that had to pay his way." Greedo's comments have led many to speculate as to why he was absent from the Juneteenth "Pop Out" show. The rapper did address the situation on Twitter, writing: "I fu*c w dot i was invited but i couldn’t make it."