Wack 100 Weighs In On Polo G's Beef With DJ Vlad

Wack 100 wants to see Polo G do better.

Wack 100 and DJ Vlad talked about several things in a new interview for Vlad's YouTube channel. One of the topics that arose this time was Polo G. Specifically, Polo G's issues with DJ Vlad. Police arrested Polo G at a Manhattan hotel for possession of a loaded firearm in April. His brother, Trench Baby, reportedly committed multiple crimes. Polo G previously referred to DJ Vlad as "the Feds" for some of his interview questions. Fans referring to Vlad as "the Feds" or as a "snitch" are the most persistent critiques of Vlad's channel. Their tension culminated with a FaceTime call where Polo demanded to meet Vlad face-to-face, which Vlad declined.

In the new clip with Wack 100, Vlad emphasized his concern about Polo G's livelihood. Vlad listed nineteen rappers he interviewed who've since died. Some were murdered, others died of other causes. Vlad pointed out the path Polo and his associates seem to be on. He remarked about having to bring his own gun to a meeting with Polo, since he and his brother still have one foot in the streets. Wack100 agreed with Vlad, drawing parallels to infamous family feuds.

Wack 100 Reacts To Polo G And DJ Vlad

"What they don't realize, Vlad, is that you've been in the game for 16, 17 years. You've seen a hundred different scenarios that ended in jail, death, someone in a wheelchair, someone else being killed, said Wack 100. "You're mimicking these nineteen people that [Vlad] interviewed that did exactly what you're doing, and it ended in a tragic death."