Polo G Arrest: What We Know So Far

On August 23, news broke broke about the arrest of Polo G, born Taurus Bartlett. After his L.A. mansion was raided, he and his brother and fellow rapper, Trench Baby, real name Taurean Bartlett, were taken into custody. The 24-year-old Chicago rapper and Trench Baby were later arrested on robbery, kidnapping, and assault charges.

Even though they have since been released, there are plenty of questions surrounding the case. While Polo G’s attorney has spoken out, much is still unknown. Here’s everything we know about the Polo G arrest so far and what to expect.

Day Of The Polo G Arrest

TMZ reported about the Polo G arrest on August 23. At the time, numerous police vehicles were seen around the rapper’s multi-million-dollar mansion. According to Rolling Stone, the search warrant was for the home that the two rapper brothers shared.

In video footage, authorities used a megaphone to order Polo G and Trench Baby out of the home with their hands above their heads. Once Polo G got closer to the cops, an officer cuffed him. It was reported that four suspects were taken into custody, including their sister.

Reason For The Polo G Arrest

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: Rapper Polo G performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at NOS Events Center on December 12, 2021 in San Bernardino, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

The arrest was related to a robbery that had taken place earlier in August. Even though Polo G was arrested, the charges stemmed from a robbery that Trench Baby was allegedly involved in. He reportedly had robbed a man at gunpoint after inviting him to the home to film a music video. Police claim Trench Baby pulled a gun on the man once he arrived and made him empty his pockets.

The rapper also allegedly demanded that the man wire him money. The unknown man and Trench Baby had previously worked together, so it’s unclear why things went left. Even though Polo G wasn’t involved, he was charged with the illegal possession of the short-barreled rifle that was discovered at the L.A. home.

The Second Polo G Arrest

If all that wasn’t bad enough, after Polo G and Trench Baby were released from LAPD custody, the Burbank police came onto the scene. They immediately arrested the two brothers. Burbank re-arrested the brothers for “kidnapping, robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon” stemming from an unrelated incident in April 2023. Polo G and Trench Baby were eventually released on $100,000 bail the next day.

The brother’s mother, Stacia Mac, posted on her Instagram, “Polo and Tbaby Have been released. Thank you for your concerns and prayers” followed by three prayer hands. Their sister, Leilani, was also released and posted, “My family is everything to me so this is never easy but we gone be alright!” She also said she was glad the police decided to let her go.

What Was Found During The Raid

Polo G arrest: Images leak of heavy artillery found in rapper’s homehttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/FQ1vnS31bx — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 25, 2023

During the Polo G arrest, authorities stated that they found numerous weapons. A leaked photo showed the weapons included “rifles, machine guns, pistols, a shotgun, a suppressor, and a pair of switches.” Luckily, Polo G had one of the top attorneys on his side.

After Polo G was released, his attorney, Bradford Cohen, explained that Polo G wasn’t a convicted felon. Cohen told XXL, “The incident surrounded someone staying in Polo’s home and not Polo directly. The officers have detained Polo to ‘verify’ that he is not a convicted felon, as they assert a firearm was found in the home.” He also accused authorities of refusing to provide “access to our client which is also an illegal and unethical practice and someone will have to answer for these new wrongful actions.”

Further, Cohen emailed Pitchfork that the alleged incident happened in April. He wrote, “Given that, the charges against Polo are very unusual given the timing and purported knowledge of the police. The length of time between the alleged incident and the arrest is suspect.” He wrote that once the “facts come out it will be a very different picture than how the charges look on paper.”

What’s Next?

Polo G and Trench Baby are expected back in court on September 12 and 13, as well as October 26. Right now, their charges are pending in Los Angeles. Despite his legal troubles, Polo G is continuing to do his thing and has his fourth album, Hood Poet, coming out on September 15. HNHH will keep you posted on the latest on Polo G’s case.