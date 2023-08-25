Weapons Seized During Polo G’s Arrest Revealed In Leaked Photo

We were surprised to hear word of Polo G’s arrest after his Southern California home was raided earlier this week. Since then, the updates we’ve received have caused concern to grow among the Chicago native’s fanbase. Some seem unsure of the rapper’s ability to beat the illegal weapon possession charge he was booked on. Upon searching Polo’s home, the LAPD told TMZ that they recovered multiple firearms. Since then, a leaked photo reveals that the 24-year-old may have had some serious firepower locked and loaded at his residence.

Among the guns in the photo are rifles, machine guns, pistols, a shotgun, a suppressor, and a pair of switches. As previously revealed in a police report, the reason for the raid on Polo’s place was due to a report placed earlier in the month regarding a robbery. At the time, Trench Baby allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in Granada Hills while filming a music video. The father of one doesn’t seem to be directly connected to that. Still, he was booked for illegal possession of the short-barreled rifle that Trench used in the robbery.

Police Reportedly Recover Multiple Weapons from Polo G’s Residence

Polo G arrest: Images leak of heavy artillery found in rapper's home

“Two switches, a suppressor, illegal mags, and an automatic rifle. Good luck beating this I’ll be bumping the older albums,” one fan speculated on social media. Interestingly, Polo did just hint at feeling ready to retire from the music industry after his upcoming album. Hopefully, that decision won’t be a forced one due to a prison sentence regarding his latest legal woes.

While the internet suggests he may have a hard time beating these charges, Polo G thankfully has one of the best celebrity attorneys on his side. Bradford Cohen shared a statement on the situation earlier this week, and will likely keep us updated as more information about his client’s case becomes available. Read what the lawyer had to say to the press at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

