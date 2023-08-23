Polo G’s Attorney Speaks Out Following Police Raid

Polo G’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, has released a statement regarding the rapper’s recent run-in with the law in Los Angeles. His detainment came after police raided his home and found a firearm on the property. Cohen has explained that this is simply to “verify” his client isn’t a convicted felon.

“The incident surrounded someone staying in Polo’s home and not Polo directly,” Cohen told XXL. “The officers have detained Polo to ‘verify’ that he is not a convicted felon, as they assert a firearm was found in the home. It is widely known that Polo is not a convicted felon and never was a convicted felon. I personally got all his charges in Miami dismissed when he was in our opinion wrongfully arrested and charged. They have refused to allow us access to our client which is also an illegal and unethical practice and someone will have to answer for these new wrongful actions.”

Read More: Polo G Reveals His Massive Earnings Amid Retirement Claims

Polo G Performs At Rolling Loud

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 28: Polo G performs during Rolling Loud N.Y.C. 2021 at Citi Field on October 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, police swarmed Polo G’s home. Afterward, the rapper was spotted being carried away in handcuffs. A law enforcement source for TMZ told the outlet they executed the search warrant in relation to a robbery and 4 suspects had been taken into custody. A rep from Polo G’s team clarified that he wasn’t the focus of the active investigation.

The legal troubles for the rapper come after he recently hinted about considering retirement. “This rap shit got so l*me and watered down it ain’t no fun in it no more,” he wrote in one post on Twitter. He later added: “Honestly after my hood poet album I’m considering retiring from music [purple heart emoji, two hand-heart emojis] so I appreciate everybody ridin for me 10 fold [tornado emoji].” Be on the lookout for further updates on Polo G’s legal status on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Afroman Reacts To Police Suing Him After Raiding His Home

[Via]