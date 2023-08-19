Polo G Reveals His Massive Earnings Amid Retirement Claims

Earlier this week, Polo G took to social media to let followers know that he’s considering retiring. The 24-year old shared his plans on Twitter, claiming that he might be finished once his next album comes out. “Honestly after my hood poet album I’m considering retiring from music,” he wrote. The artist continued, thanking those who have supported him over the course of his career. “So I appreciate everybody ridin for me 10 fold,” he says.

Polo G continued, claiming that the current state of the rap game is the driving force in his potential plan. “This rap sh*t got so lame and watered down it ain’t no fun in it no more,” he wrote. For obvious reasons, his posts have managed to disappoint fans, who don’t want him to stop putting out new music. With that being said, it appears as though there’s nothing holding him back from retiring, as he claims to have made enough money to hold him over for a while.

Read More: Polo G Says He’s Considering Retirement After Upcoming Album “Hood Poet”

Polo G Says He’s Made “$30 Million Plus”

This rap shit got so lame and watered down it ain’t no fun in it no more — Polo.G🐐 (@Polo_Capalot) August 18, 2023

In another Tweet, which has since been deleted, the performer detailed his massive earnings. “I made more than enough money trust me #pianoG,” he told fans. “I made 30 million plus off that instrument.” It’s uncertain whether the artist was referring to his music as a whole, which has been criticized in the past for its frequent use of piano melodies, or his actual song “Piano G.” Either way, it looks like the Chicago-native is pretty well off.

He just recently announced his next project, Hood Poet, earlier this week. The album is scheduled to arrive next month. Shortly after the announcement, Polo G also dropped off the first single of the album, “Barely Holdin’ On.” The announcement followed some ongoing rumors that the rapper would be making a return soon, and it’s safe to say that fans are eager to hear it. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Polo G.

Read More: Polo G Returns With Lead “Hood Poet” Single, “Barely Holdin’ On”

[Via]