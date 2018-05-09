piano
- MusicDMX's Son Plays "X Gon' Give It To Ya" On Piano For Rapper's Birthday: WatchDesiree Lindstrom, X's former fiancée, shared a clip of their seven-year-old Exodus on the keys honoring what would've been his dad's 53rd birthday.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicPolo G Reveals His Massive Earnings Amid Retirement ClaimsPolo G might retire after dropping "Hood Poet."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureSwizz Beatz & Alicia Keys' Son Egypt Wows With Piano SkillsAlicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are the best musical parents.By Jake Lyda
- MusicCardi B Shows Off Custom Pink Piano On TwitterCardi B's newest flex is a gorgeous custom made pink and bronze piano.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDMX's Son Shares Piano Cover Of "Ruff Ryders' Anthem"DMX's son shared a tribute to his late father.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicAlicia Keys' Insane New Chain Has Actual Piano KeysElliot Eliantte made Alicia Keys one of the best chains of 2021.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicSaweetie Claps Back At Troll With Piano-Playing VideoSaweetie proves she could be Damson Idris' piano teacher.By Thomas Galindo
- Pop CultureSaweetie Plays Piano For Damson Idris, Video Goes ViralPeople want to see more of Saweetie and Damson Idris together after a viral video showed the rapper teaching the "Snowfall" star how to play the piano.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West's "Come To Life" Featured A 6th-Grader On PianoKanye West enlisted a sixth-grader named Zen Micheline Hung to play piano on the emotional "DONDA" standout "Come To Life."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNLE Choppa Debuts Haunting Piano Versions Of "Shotta Flow" & "Camelot"NLE Choppa is considerably less aggressive in this performance.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKevin Gates Performs "RBS Intro" With Piano Backing & You Need To Hear ItKevin Gates is a real big speaker.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAriana Grande Posts & Deletes Mac Miller Tribute, Says Farewell To 2018Ariana Grande bids adieu to 2018.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentFortnite's Season 7 Is Getting Players To Play Christmas Songs On The PianoJingle. Bells.By Brynjar Chapman
- NewsMac Miller Covers Billy Preston's 1974 Hit "Nothing From Nothing"Mac Miller summoned the soul of the seventies. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicChief Keef Performs "Faneto," "Love Sosa," & "Belieber" With A Live Orchestra"Yaw yaw some broke boys."By Devin Ch
- MusicBig Sean Wants To Sing More: "I Have A Good Natural Tone"Big Sean is about to sing his heart out. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicElton John Pays Tribute To Mac Miller With A Fitting DedicationSir Elton played "Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me."By Brynjar Chapman
- Entertainment"Rick And Morty" Has A Hidden "Batman" Cartoon Reference From A Joker Scene"Rick And Morty" with another obscure reference. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyPizza Delivery Guy Goes Viral After Surprising Family With A Crazy Beethoven RenditionThere are talented people everywhere. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicZaytoven Talks Shaping "Beast Mode 2" With Future, Narrowing 100 Songs To 9Zaytoven & Future "recorded 100 songs to give us 9" for "Beast Mode 2."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDiscover The Songs Drake Sampled On "Scorpion"Drake covers a wide spectrum of music on "Scorpion."By Devin Ch
- MusicJeff Goldblum Is Recording His First Jazz AlbumGoldblum is showcasing a different talent of his. By David Saric
- MusicTaylor Swift Confronts Kanye West "Snake" Comments During ConcertTaylor Swift is still hung up on the Kanye West drama.By Devin Ch