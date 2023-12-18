DMX's Son Plays "X Gon' Give It To Ya" On Piano For Rapper's Birthday: Watch

Happy birthday to the late, great, and forever legendary DMX, who would've turned 53 years old today (Monday, December 18). His legacy remains thriving and perseverant, whether thanks to his collaborators in the music industry or the love of his family. For example, the rapper's former fiancée Desiree Lindstrom recently shared a clip of their son, seven-year-old Exodus, playing the piano. In particular, he covered his father's iconic smash hit, "X Gon' Give It To Ya," playing the opening brass hits on the keys. It was overall a very wholesome moment to witness, especially on this special day in which X fans worldwide are celebrating his indelible contributions to the culture.

Furthermore, folks within the rap game have often looked back at his days working amongst the greats... even if some of it was contentious. For example, Styles P recently recalled how DMX dissed Ja Rule on his 1998 cut, "We Don't Give A F**k." "The song was about Ja,” he told The Breakfast Club. “You didn’t know that? X and Ja having beef. They was dogs. He’s in it, I’m in it with him. Y’all had to know that! Listen to the lyrics!"

Read More: What Is DMX's Best-Selling Album?

DMX's Son Honors His Father On The Piano: Watch

Meanwhile, Swizz Beatz recently recounted how he and DMX crafted "Party Up." "It worked for DMX one time with 'Party Up,'" he told Rema in a Rolling Stone-hosted talk. "But if you listen to [it], he does everything against the track. Like, you could tell he didn’t want to do the song. But I forced him because we was on a deadline." Still, they ended up creating what the producer called the "biggest song [they] ever made," and an iconic rap song to get down to.

In other news, there's also plenty of good times that the New York legend's family have had with these figures. For one, Swizz Beatz and his family linked up with some of the late MC's children for a vacation together, the footage of which was heartwarming. As long as hip-hop is alive, he will be one of its most celebrated and impactful figures. For more news and the latest updates on the Divine Master of the Unknown, check back in with HNHH.

Rest In Peace DMX.

Read More: Cam'ron And Ma$e Choose DMX Over Tupac As The Better Rapper, Fans Weigh In