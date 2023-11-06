Swizz Beatz Recalls The Making Of “Party Up” With DMX: “It’s The Biggest Song We Ever Made”

When you think of the cream of the crop when it comes to hip-hop producers, who do you think of? Metro Boomin, The Alchemist, Scott Storch, Dr. Dre? There are plenty that belong in the hierarchy. One of those names that must be in the thick of it is Swizz Beatz. The Bronx, New York mainstay has given us countless classics by bringing his own flare. He has worked with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Meek Mill, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Drake, and other icons in the genre. With all of his experience, he knows how to bring the best out of others, including DMX.

HipHopDX reported that Swizz and up-and-coming Afrobeat artist, Rema, had a chat hosted by Rolling Stone. The Musicians on Musicians series has been producing some interesting content with older and newer generation artists. For example, Snoop Dogg and Latto have been a part of this too. Swizz spoke with Rema on the creation of one of the biggest party rap songs of all time, "Party Up" by DMX.

Read More: Majid Jordan & Ne-Yo Usher In Winter Nights On Our New “R&B Season” Playlist Update

Rema And Swizz Beatz Have A One-On-One Conversation

Swizz mentioned how reading the room and the vibe of the artist as soon as they step into the booth is critical in making a hit. However, things were a little different with DMX. If you have heard the song, you know how rowdy the beat is. Swizz revealed what was unique about this song. "It worked for DMX one time with "Party Up." But if you listen to [it], he does everything against the track. Like, you could tell he didn’t want to do the song. But I forced him because we was on a deadline." Another reason for the track's success was due to DMX wanting to prove the doubters wrong. This was from a GQ interview back in 2019. "I was the only artist in history that had their first two albums debut at No. 1, and have two platinum albums in one year! So I’m like, 'I gotta do it again!' Aight, like, muthaf****s think it’s a joke?! Aight, Ima show you somethin'!"

What are your initial thoughts on Swizz Beatz revealing how he made the beat for "Party Up" with DMX? Do you think Swizz is the best producer of all time? Is this the greatest beat he had ever made? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Swizz Beatz and DMX, as well as everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Bianca Censori’s Braless Outfit For Girls’ Night Has All Eyes On Her

[Via]