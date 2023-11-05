Majid Jordan & Ne-Yo Usher In Winter Nights On Our New “R&B Season” Playlist Update

There's nothing like some soulful tunes to help you warm up as November rolls around and the winter is right around the corner. For that reason, we complied the best releases of the week for our latest R&B Season playlist update so you can get all the heat you need. First up is Majid Jordan's long-awaited new album Good People, comprised of nine tracks that play with lengthy songwriting and creating dense atmospheres of gorgeous vocals and instrumentation. If you want a sampler to get a taste, look no further than the breezy and softly engaging track "Eyes Closed." Moreover, if you want to get even more ready for the holiday season, Giveon has you covered with his quietly tender "O Christmas Tree" single, which he dropped long before his latest one, "The First Noel."

Furthermore, another R&B Season highlight came from Ne-Yo and Fabolous, who remixed the former's single "Link Up." It's a very funky jam, with watery piano keys and dense bass courtesy of Hitmaka that will keep a dance floor grooving. On that same dance-heavy and catchily melodic note, we have a dual single from Mannywellz and Pink Sweat$. "Attention" and "Better With You" pull a lot from Afrobeat and dancehall rhythms, and the result is a summery banger that keeps the party going even in chilly weather.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

However, if you still want a more fittingly slow and spacey cut for your R&B Season listening, Lucky Daye's new song "That's You" is here to please. The main appeal here is unquestionably Daye's beautiful performance, flowing between falsettos and passionate runs over a classically sultry backing track. When you feel the need to pop in a full album experience this week, then Ryan Trey's STREETS SAY YOU MISS ME will have plenty of highlights and intimate records for you to spin. Particularly, we want to shout out "MORE THAN SORRY" for its trap-R&B blend that would fit just as well on a soulful record as it would on a hip-hop-oriented one.

Meanwhile, we have one more release to cover: EARTHGANG and Spillage Village's psychedelic and dreamy single "Blacklight." What was your favorite release from our R&B Season playlist update this week? Drop your thoughts on that- and on what we missed- down in the comments section below. Also, check out the playlist in full above and come back to HNHH for more great music drops around the clock.

