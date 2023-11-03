EARTHGANG Ignores The Flaws On Their New “Blacklight” Single

Another Atlanta hip-hop duo who is doing things outside of the trap box is EARTHGANG. They are back to provide some elements of funk and old-school vibes on an all-new track, "Blacklight." The duo includes their secondary group, Spillage Village in the credits as well. However, that is essentially to promote this as assumedly a lead single for an upcoming collaboration project with the rest of the artists.

This follows up on their five-track EP, RIP Human Art. EARTHGANG put that out not too long ago on September 22. That featured the singles, "Bobby Boucher," which Adam Sandler gave kudos to, and "Die Today." RIP Human Art is expected to be a part of a new series of projects.

Listen To "Blacklight" From EARTHGANG And Spillage Village

"Blacklight," as we said earlier, only features vocal work from EARTHANG members, Doctur Dot and Johnny Venus. However, there is no rapping anywhere to be seen. Both artists are singing in a drawn-out and raspy-like manner. The beat is very slow-mo-esque with hints of funk thrown in. The track is about loving your signficant other even with all of their flaws.

Quotable Lyrics:

I know, sometimes you hate yourself

I know, sometimes you need some help, but, it's hard to find

Slowly find yourself

Confessin' things while my fingers run through your hair

Uh, I ain't gon' diagnose you, I ain't gon' try to fix you

You could treat this present moment like a real-life Finsta

