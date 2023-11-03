Jeezy Comes Through With 29 Songs On Double Album “I Might Forgive… But I Don’t Forget”

One of the founding fathers of trap rap, Jeezy is making a fairly quick return with a behemoth of a project. The 46-year-old from South Carolina has already solidified his career at this point. However, he still wants to show that he is still able to handle an album on his own. What better way to do that than to put out a 29-song tracklist with no features to boot.

I Might Forgive... But I Don't Forget comes in the wake of tons of personal issues outside of music. His divorce with Jeannie Mai is going better than most splits. However, it would be foolish to say everything is okay mentally and emotionally. On top of that, Jeezy also spoke about his battles with depression even when he did not have total recognition of it.

Listen To I Might Forgive... But I Don't Forget From Jeezy

In addition to the release of his recent memoir, Adversity For Sale, there was no doubt that there would be some more personal moments on this new project. He touches on relative subjects throughout the gigantic tracklist. The first half of the tape, I Might Forgive..., ends at "Keep The Change." Then, But I Don't Forget, begins with track 16. See what Jeezy has to say on with either the Apple Music or Spotify links above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new double album from Jeezy, I Might Forgive... But I Don't Forget? Which side of the project is better? What songs are you replaying the most? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Jeezy, as well as all of the hottest album drops.

I Might Forgive... But I Don't Forget Tracklist:

I Might Forgive My Name No Complaining They Don't Love Me Trust No One Sad Couldn't Lose If I Tried Rewrite History Never Had A Bad Day In My Life This Too Shall Pass Don't Deserve Me If I'm Being Honest Don't Cheat Shine On Me Keep The Change Delusional Nothin to Prove Titanic Everything About Me Is True Expectations Claim to Fame What I Gotta Do My Intentions Never Be a Fan Sade Don't Let Up Since Pac Died Free Champagne No Choice

