Jeezy Maintains “Love And Respect” For Jeannie Mai Amid Divorce

Last month, it was reported that after two years of marriage, Jeezy had filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai. Though Mai has since been open with the public about her process of coping with the split, Jeezy had yet to comment. Now, the rapper has shared a statement with TMZ, giving fans an update on how he's doing amid the divorce.

"The decision to end this chapter in my life was not made impulsively and comes with a heavy heart," he told the outlet. "Despite this, my love and respect for Jeannie remains and the time we spent together holds a cherished place in my heart." Jeezy then went on to note how his daughter continues to be his top priority amid the split. "Our beautiful daughter is the best gift from our relationship," he explained. "I am committed to assuring she feels the love and stability she deserves."

Read More: Jeezy & Jeannie Mai’s Current Living Arrangement Revealed

Jeezy & Mai's Divorce Came "With A Heavy Heart"

Jeannie Mai and Young Jeezy attend Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - Arrivals at Tyler Perry Studios on October 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The duo welcomed their daughter, Monaco Mai Jenkins, in 2022. Luckily, Mai appears to be on the same page as Jeezy when it comes to the one-year-old. She spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her healing process, revealing that she's turned her attention to Monaco and her career. "I'm taking it day by day," she described last week. "Thankfully, being able to have a show like [Raid the Cage] and to come to work and be able to do something that you enjoy doing takes your mind off of things."

She went on, "Right now I'm just focusing on Monaco, I'm focusing on things that I'm passionate about." Though countless rumors circulated following the divorce news, it's been reported that they broke up over differing family values. Last month, sources claimed that the two of them were still living under the same roof. While it's still likely to be a tough arrangement, they're said to be maintaining some distance from each other. What do you think of Jeezy's statement on his divorce from Jeannie Mai? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Jeannie Mai Removes Last Name Jenkins From IG Amid Jeezy Divorce

[Via]