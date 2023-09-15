Jeezy’s Divorce News Leaves Social Media Users Shocked

Earlier today, it was reported that Jeezy filed for a divorce from his wife, Jeannie Mai. The pair tied the knot back in 2021, after being together for around two years, and welcomed their only child together in 2022. According to reports, they also had a prenup in place, and Jeezy is seeking joint custody of their daughter.

Apparently, the pair had been also separated for an unknown amount of time leading up to the divorce being filed. The news has come as a surprise to fans, as Mai just shared what seemed to be a heartfelt message about the rapper on social media, amid the success of his memoir. "I’m endlessly grateful for your voice in this world," she wrote earlier this month. "Honored to walk beside you my love." Though the circumstances surrounding their divorce remain unclear, social media users are speculating.

Read More: Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai, Seeking Joint Custody Of Their Daughter

Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai After Two Years

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai attends the Prabal Gurung NYFW Fashion Show at Robert F. Wagner Park on September 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)

Amid the news, countless social media users have taken the opportunity to bring up an old clip of Mai on The Real. In the clip, she says that she prefers "dark meat on the side," but "white keeps [her] mean and lean." For obvious reasons, this has raised some eyebrows. Later in the clip, she goes on to describe being attracted to Black men before ultimately settling down with her first husband, who was white.

Now, many are calling her out for appearing to fetishize Black men, also claiming that her heart was never in the right place with Jeezy. Others, however, assumed they were in it for the long haul and are shocked that they split. Obviously, nobody knows what really went on in the relationship aside from the parties directly involved. Are you shocked by the news of Jeezy's divorce, or did you see it coming? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Jeezy and Jeannie Mai.

Read More: Jeezy Recalls How Jay-Z Hopped On “My President” & Their Wild Live Debut

Social Media Reacts To Jeezy's Divorce

[Via]