Jeannie Mai
- TVJeannie Mai Net Worth 2024: What Is The TV Personality Worth?Explore Jeannie Mai's journey, from "The Real" to personal triumphs, revealing her impressive $4 million net worth.*By Axl Banks
- RelationshipsJeannie Mai & Jeezy Divorce: Prenup Enforcement Delays Requested By "The Real" HostAccording to this week's court filing, Mai had just five days before her wedding to Jeezy to negotiate their prenuptial agreement.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipJeannie Mai Flaunts Her Figure In Tiny Gold Bikini Amid Jeezy Divorce"My superpower is my authenticity, in not allowing life’s pains to shape me into someone I am not," Jeannie Mai writes.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsJeezy Refutes Jeannie Mai's Latest Divorce CommentsJeezy reportedly doesn't buy Jeannie Mai saying she was blindsided by his divorce.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsJeannie Mai Further Reflects On Jeezy Divorce: "I Was Gutted"Jeannie Mai says she learned of Jeezy's decision to divorce her at the same time as the rest of the world.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsJeezy Denies Jeannie Mai's Infidelity ClaimsJeezy's rep called the claims "100 percent false."By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsDid Jeezy Cheat? Jeannie Mai Legal Docs Suggest Infidelity Clause In Prenup May Lead To Major PayoutDespite their best efforts to stay on good terms amid their surprising split, things are getting messy for Jeannie and Jeezy.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJeezy Claims Jeannie Mai Is Acting As A "Gatekeeper" Between Him & Daughter MonacoJeezy has filed for a judge to enforce a consistent custody schedule.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsJeezy Accused Of Flirting With Nia Long While Shading Ime UdokaFans think Jeezy was flirting with Nia Long while the two discussed infidelity.By Cole Blake
- MusicJeezy Speaks About Divorce With Jeannie Mai, Reveals Attempt At TherapyJeezy admits that the journey has not been easy for him.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicJeezy "Tells His Truth" To Nia Long In New InterviewJeezy might reveal some highly speculated on details in the new interview.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsJeannie Mai Shares Monaco's Adorable Halloween Costume, Says Family Is "Most Important"Jeannie Mai and her daughter, Monaco, dressed as sharks for Halloween.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsYung Joc On Jeezy & Jeannie Mai's Divorce: "You Just Never Know"Yung Joc says he's not surprised.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsJeannie Mai Wants To "Find Her Voice" While Reckoning With Jeezy Divorce"I had to really turn off all my digital devices... so I could just feel my feelings," the TV personality expressed.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsJeezy Maintains "Love And Respect" For Jeannie Mai Amid DivorceJeezy says his divorce comes with "a heavy heart."By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsJeannie Mai Removes Last Name Jenkins From IG Amid Jeezy DivorceJeannie Mai has gotten around to updating her Instagram name.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsJeannie Mai "Taking It Day By Day" Amid Jeezy DivorceTo cope with the split, Mai says she's focusing on her daughter Monaco and her career.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsJeannie Mai Taking Social Media Break As Jeezy Divorce Develops"Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal," she wrote on a note that she then posted on social media.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsJeezy & Jeannie Mai's Current Living Arrangement RevealedThe Jeezy and Jeannie Mai situation remains a bit of a mystery.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsJoe Budden Reacts To Jeezy & Jeannie Mai’s Divorce: “I’m Not Surprised”Joe Budden says he's "saddened" to hear about Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's split.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsJeezy Has Fans Speculating After Rocking Wedding Ring In New Instagram PostJeezy may have filed for divorce, but he still has his wedding ring on. By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsJeannie Mai And Mario Lopez Cheating Rumors Are False, Source ClaimsThe insider said that infidelity played no part in the high-profile divorce.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsJeannie Mai "Holding Out Hope" For Jeezy Reunion, Source ClaimsJeannie Mai "wants to work things out" with Jeezy.By Caroline Fisher