It's essentially been one year to the day that Jeezy and Jeannie Mai have officially been divorced. It was an extremely messy one, to say the least, as well. However, despite all of the drama that was made available to the public, the actual paperwork and technicalities are staying sealed. That includes their custody arrangement, spousal support agreement, property splits, and etc.

During the finalization process, Jeezy specifically wanted all "sensitive personal and financial information" to be handled privately." The main reason is because the two share a daughter named Monaco who is now 3.

The last we heard about Jeezy and Jeannie Mai was back in May of this year. Then, a judge was ordering the trap icon to hand over the title to a 2021 Range Rover to her. If he didn't, time behind bars was a potential consequence. "Any further violations could result in sanctions, including incarceration," the judge said.

However, it seems things are on the up and up for Jeezy as everything looks to be taken care of. In a recent interview with The Breakfast Club, the South Carolina born MC revealed that he's at "peace" with his ex-wife. In the clip caught by 2Cool2Blog, he explains, "I tell myself this every day, 'Man, this is amazing."

Read More: Halle Bailey DDG Restraining Order Explained

Jeezy Custody Battle

He continues. "I don't got no enemies... no issues, I don't want no enemies or issues, I just want peace, joy, and freedom. I love my freedom." Jeezy concludes, "Freedom is everything. Especially when you're talking about art, culture-- you're talking your mind... This is the season of me. I'm putting myself first at all costs."

Similarly, Jeannie Mai shared that sentiment. In an interview with Sherri Shephard earlier this year she too shared that she's excited for her alone time. "Girl, the streets scare me. Can we just bring back spending time by yourself? Journaling, being at home in your grandma panties, and just not caring? [..] I don’t wanna be in the streets. The streets don’t want me. I wanna be by myself."