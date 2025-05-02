Jeezy Faces Potential Jail Time Over Jeannie Mai's Range Rover

Jeezy is not being let of the hook by the judge presiding over his and Jeannie Mai's turbulent divorce. Recently, the influential trap rapper was basically given an ultimatum. If he continues to not abide by the rules of their settlement, then he could be receiving a jail sentencing in the near future.
Per AllHipHop, it has to do with a 2021 Range Rover and handing over its title to Ms. Mai. The judge kept his order succinct for Jeezy saying that "any further violations could result in sanctions, including incarceration." It's been clear for a long time now that he and Jeannie Mai have been holding grudges with each other.
Neither wants to budge on where they stand and they both want to feel like they have the upper hand in this ongoing split. For Jeezy, it sounds like he's going to have to put his ego aside and follow instructions. From an outsider's perspective, a car, while important, doesn't touch the importance of being a present father.
When Did Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Divorce?
That's something that he seriously needs to consider. However, we and the rest of the general public don't have a clue on what custody situation is for Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's three-year-old daughter, Monaco. These intense legal battles over assets are just making things worse for themselves especially since there's a kid involved.
So, hopefully, Jeezy and Jeannie can both move on sooner than later so they can start anew. But of course, there's always potential for later issues down the road. Mai has accused her ex-husband of domestic violence, "excessive drinking," and "explosive outbursts." Depending on what she decides to share with Monaco as she gets older, Jeezy could be out of his kid's future. The former couple was married for two-and-a-half years, and their divorce was finalized last June.