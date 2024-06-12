Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Finalize Divorce Amid Domestic Violence Allegations

Rag &amp; Bone - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 07: Jeannie Mai and Jeezy attends the Rag &amp; Bone fashion show during February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows )
Jeezy and Jeannie Mai have opted to keep details of their now official split under wraps.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's divorce has gotten rocky, to say the least, in the months following the news of their split. Aside from battling over custody of their young daughter, Mai accused her former partner of domestic violence in court documents obtained by The Shade Room in April. She alleged that he once punched her in the face, pushed her down a flight of stairs, and more. Mai additionally accused him of leaving their daughter near a gun and putting her in serious danger. Jeezy wasted no time denying these allegations, calling them "not only false, but also deeply disturbing" in a statement.

Now, according to court docs obtained by TMZ, the exes have officially finalized the divorce. Moreover, they've filed to keep details of their settlement private. The former lovers got an order to keep their legal documents under seal moving forward. This means that any information pertaining to their custody arrangement, spousal support agreement, property splits, and more will stay under wraps.

Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Are Keeping Their Agreement Private

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai attends the Prabal Gurung NYFW Fashion Show at Robert F. Wagner Park on September 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/WireImage)

This is unsurprising, especially considering that Jeezy's wanted to keep details of the divorce on the low for a while now. Back in March, he asked a judge to seal “sensitive personal and financial information" pertaining to their split, putting an emphasis on the privacy of their one-year-old daughter. At the time, he admitted that the process was becoming "increasingly contentious," and thought it'd be in the child's best interest to keep details of it out of public view.

What do you think of Jeezy and Jeannie Mai finalizing their divorce? What about them deciding to file to keep details of their agreement private? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

