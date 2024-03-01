Jeezy Demands Privacy Amid "Increasingly Contentious" Divorce From Jeannie Mai

Back in September, it was revealed that Jeezy filed for divorce from his wife of two years, Jeannie Mai. The high-profile couple's seemingly sudden split left fans in shock. Only weeks before, they were praising one another on social media. The former pair described their relationship as “irretrievably broken" without mentioning specifics, prompting supporters to speculate.

While some reports suggest cheating, fighting, and more was at play amid the breakup, others indicate that a simple difference in family values was the real culprit. Unfortunately, however, legal paperwork filed by Mai in December seemingly confirmed that Jeezy did her dirty, which he later denied. Amid all of this, both Jeezy and Mai have stated that their priority is their daughter, two-year-old Monaco. Earlier this week, the rapper took a step to ensure their little one is kept out of the drama, urging a judge to protect her privacy.

Jeezy Wants His Daughter's Information Sealed

In this image released on June 10, 2023, Jeannie Mai-Jenkins and Jeezy attend the wedding of Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes at St. Regis Atlanta on June 10, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

In a new motion obtained by Radar Online, Jeezy asks that the judge seal “sensitive personal and financial information.” He put an emphasis on keeping details about Monaco under wraps. According to him, the split has only gotten increasingly “contentious,”⁠ and both parties have been subject to scrutiny. “The parties are both public figures. Since the filing of this action, they and, most importantly, their child, have become the subject of intense media scrutiny and publications in connection with their divorce action that are directly contrary to the best interests of the child,” the filing reads.

“In addition, this litigation is tragically becoming increasingly contentious, and, as a result, it is inevitable that sensitive personal and financial information and information related to the child will necessarily be discussed and disclosed as the parties explore the issues incident to their divorce." What do you think of Jeezy requesting privacy amid his divorce from his ex, Jeannie Mai? What about his claim that their split has gotten more contentious? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

