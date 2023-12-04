Jeezy Probably Cheated On Jeannie Mai, His Childhood Friend Alleges

Following news of Jeezy and Jeannie Mai's divorce, countless fans speculated on what could have caused their split. While some early reports suggested that it had to do with differing values, hot temperaments, and more, documents obtained by TMZ suggest otherwise. In the docs, her attorney cites a section of their prenuptial agreement "regarding infidelity," indicating that he could have been unfaithful.

"Wife further shows that the Court should enforce Paragraph 8 of the Prenuptial Agreement," the motion reads. "This regards infidelity which provides, in pertinent part, that in the event that either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communications, including but not limited to texting, sexting, Facetiming, social media and/or Direct Messages, shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party."

Jeezy's Ex-Friend Clem Speaks On Cheating Allegations

After the documents surfaced, Jeezy's team denied the allegations. “Any claims of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins’ behalf are 100 percent false and we have no further statements at this time," a rep told US Weekly. He also condemned infidelity on his track "Don't Cheat," appearing to shut down speculation preliminarily. Recently, however, a man named Clem who's supposedly a former friend of the rapper spoke out about the situation, claiming it's likely that he did cheat.

According to Clem, he has no problems believing Mai, as he's never known Jeezy to be loyal. "Jeezy, you're not a real n***a, you want to know why? Because your wife just came out and said you cheated on her. And I believe her because I know you," he said. Clem continued, even claiming to be able to identify who he allegedly cheated on Mai with. "He's not loyal, it's all good," he added. What do you think of Jeezy's childhood friend claiming that he believes he cheated on Jeannie Mai? What about Jeezy denying the allegations? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

