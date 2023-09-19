Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Divorce Due To Disagreements On “Family Values & Expectations”: Report

It's been several days since news of Jeannie Mai and Jeezy's divorce first broke, but still, the internet has plenty to say about the situation. The mother of one has been under attack for seemingly fetishizing Black men in a resurfaced clip, and social media sleuths haven't had trouble finding other evidence of trouble brewing for her and her ex. According to Entertainment Tonight, sources have revealed that the reason for the pair's split has to do with their values.

"They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren't being completely met," an insider dished to the outlet, specifically citing "family expectations" as a driving factor in the divorce. Interestingly, an old interview found Mai discussing how she and Jeezy trigger one another, leading some to suggest they could've never lasted long-term. "I didn't notice that I had a hot temper until I got with [him]," the socialite previously shared of her second marriage.

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Fell Out of Alignment

From the sounds of things, the "Holy Ghost" hitmaker and his co-parent mirrored each other in difficult ways and certainly weren't afraid to call the other out on their toxic behaviour. This obviously sounds like a good thing for anyone naturally inclined to self-reflection and growth but for the average person – especially one with the hectic schedule of a celebrity – it's not always ideal in a marriage. "He never told me to fix my temper," the 44-year-old noted, adding that personally strived to heal that part of herself to avoid losing a relationship. Ultimately things didn't work out in the couple's favour, but at least they can take any lessons learned into their next endeavours.

Amid news of Jeannie Mai and Jeezy's divorce, more past interviews with The Real host have fans asking if the signs were hiding in plain sight. An astrologer once told Mai that her marriage to the rapper wouldn't be her last, and time will surely tell how accurate his prediction is. Read more about that at the link below, and let us know who you think she should link up with next in the comments.

